Singer Sanam Marvi confirms third marriage

Pakistani folk singer Sanam Marvi has confirmed her third marriage, revealing that she found happiness with her new husband Khubaib.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During an interview with a private TV channel, the popular singer opened up about her past relationships and the challenges she had faced during her previous marriage.

“I am very happy in my life. It seems the Almighty has compensated me for the hardships by giving me a husband like him,” she said about her new husband.

Sanam Marvi also recalled the hardships and hurt she faced during her previous marriage to her cousin.

According to the Pakistan singer, she faced domestic violence during her second marriage, leading her to file for divorce from her then-husband.

“Despite my efforts to make the marriage work, I faced violence and couldn’t tolerate his relationships with other women. Once I gained independence and success, I couldn’t continue,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ShowbizShowsha (@showbizshowsha)

It is to be noted that Marvi’s first marriage was at the age of 18. Her first husband Aftab Ahmed was murdered in Karachi in 2009 when she was expecting their first child.

Following his death, she married her cousin Hamid Khan but their marriage did not work due to his abusive behaviour towards Sanam Marvi.

Marvi has three sons from her second marriage and was in a legal battle with her former husband for the custody of her children.

However, she revealed that her children live with their father in Lahore after she withdrew from the case for the sake of her children’s well-being.

Meanwhile, the folk singer maintained that she is now married to a family that respects and loves her.