Sanam Saeed shares clicks from Italy trip

Actor and model Sanam Saeed has millions of followers on social media. She shares pictures and clips of her personal and professional happenings with them and they go viral on different platforms.

The actor is currently in Italy. She posted pictures from the trip on Instagram. A picture gallery saw her riding a bicycle on the streets. She also posted a click in which she showed her baking skills.

Her viral pictures were liked by thousands of Instagram users.

She is one of the most diverse celebrities. The actor and model is a musician too. She featured as a backing vocalist in the third season of Coke Studio.

Previously, a video of Sanam Saeed doing a cover version of renowned music band ABBA’s classic Mamma Mia with singer Zoe Viccaji made rounds on social media.

When it comes to acting, Sanam Saeed has earned praise for her work in hit serials Daam, Shukk, Aakhri Station and film Dobara Phir Se.

