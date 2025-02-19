Here is why Sanam Teri Kasam won’t achieve the ‘super-hit’ mark

Sanam Teri Kasam starring Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane failed to impress the audience during its initial run in 2016. However, the recent re-release boosted Sanam Teri Kasam box office collection.

The film, has seen a surge in earnings, but it is now slowing down, with only INR0.55 crores added on day 12.

Made on a budget of INR18 crores, Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam has now earned a total of INR41.10 crores, combining its original run and re-release collections.

This brings its profit percentage to an impressive 128.33 percent. However, for the film to be considered a super-hit, it needs to surpass a 150 percent return on investment (ROI), meaning it should earn at least INR45 crores.

Although it needs INR4 crores more to reach that milestone, the re-release is nearing its end, and unfortunately, it seems that Sanam Teri Kasam will fall short of the super-hit label.

Despite the setback, Sanam Teri Kasam has turned around its initial box office failure, and the re-release has certainly given the film a second chance at success.

Earlier, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane made surprising revelations about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s gesture towards the team of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film marked the Bollywood debut of both Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane.

While the film could not impress the audience upon its release in 2016, it opened to an exceptional reception on its re-release earlier this month.

On its re-release, the movie surpassed its original collection within two days, leading the filmmaking duo to announce a sequel to the romantic drama.

Recently, Mawra Hocane reflected on her experience working on the Bollywood title and the heartfelt gesture by Salman Khan to the film’s team.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the Pakistan actress revealed that the Indian superstar supported the team throughout the filming of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’

“We received a lot of blessings and love from him throughout the film. My directors had previously worked with him. So we were connected with him throughout. I remember back then he gave us appreciation and love for the film. I was over the moon,” Mawra Hocane said.

The Pakistani actress went on to declare Salman Khan the ‘biggest actor and star’ of Bollywood while revealing that his film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ was one of her favourite movies.