‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ director reacts to producer’s sequel rights claim

Days after ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ producer Deepak Mukut claimed that he owns the rights to the film and director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru cannot announce a sequel without his permission, the latter has now responded to his statement.

For the unversed, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ producer Deepak Mukut claimed earlier this week that all the IPs of the romance drama belong to him as the producer, and so do the rights for any sequel or prequel of the film. Therefore no one but him has permission to announce the sequel.

Notably, his statement followed director duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao’s confirmation statement to release ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ on Valentine’s Day 2026, since they already have a script for part 2 ready.

Responding to Mukut’s claim, Sapru has now clarified, “I want to put it on record once and for all: There will be another story of love and promises that will arrive on Valentine’s in 2026, but we didn’t announce a film. How can I be so selfish to announce?”

He went on to maintain, “I love my team – my producer, my actors. Deepak is a dear friend; I had dinner with him on Monday night.”

When asked if he would be able to get Mukut on the page for the sequel, the one half of the director duo replied, “Why do you feel otherwise? We are a team. This journey is for all of us.”

It is worth mentioning here that when asked from Mukut last week, if he has reached out to the director duo for the sequel, he asserted, “It is their duty to reach out to me rather than the other way round, especially since they are giving interviews about making the sequel. I just want to reiterate that the rights belong to me.”

To note, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ (2016) marked the Bollywood debut of Pakistani showbiz star Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane, which initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016. It was re-released in theatres earlier this month, owing to the film’s cult status.

The title crossed the initial collection numbers within two days of hitting theatres and currently stands as one of the highest-grossing re-releases.