‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ sets box office record on re-release

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s romantic drama ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has set a new record for a Bollywood re-release.

First released in 2016, the film was re-released in India on February 7 in a box office clash with new releases such as ‘Loveyapa’ and ‘Badass Ravikumar.’

However, the Mawra Hocane, Harshvardhan Rane-starrer received an exceptional reception from fans who flocked to theatres to watch it on the big screen.

With immense appreciation from fans, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has recorded the biggest weekend for a Bollywood re-release, according to Indian media outlets.

The film earned a total of INR18.50 crore in the first weekend of its re-release, surpassing the combined total of ‘Badass Ravikumar’ and ‘Loveyapa.’

On Monday, the fifth day of its release, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ collected INR3.25 crore, more than the combined Monday total of ‘Sky Force’ (INR0.45 crore), ‘Deva’ (INR0.50 crore), ‘Badass Ravikumar’ (INR0.60 crore), and ‘Loveyapa’ (INR0.6 crore), according to Indian media outlets.

While Indian trade analysts said that the film collected INR18.5 crore in the first four days, the Bollywood film’s makers stated that it has collected INR22.09 crore over the weekend.

Amid the film’s renewed success, filmmaking duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru confirmed that they will bring the hotly-anticipated sequel of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ to the cinemas next year, a decade after the first film was released around Valentine’s Day 2016.

“We are absolutely sure where Inder (Harshvardhan Rane)’s story is leading after this. That’s why, in the end [of the first film] he goes near that tree and Saru (Mawra Hocane)’s voice echoes with her dialogues, which prepares you for part two,” they shared.

“So we are ready with the sequel script. We have to release it next Valentine’s Day (2026),” they added.