‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release surpasses original BO collection in two days

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane’s ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has surpassed the film’s original box office collection within two days of its re-release.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

First released in 2016, the Bollywood romantic was termed a flop after it managed to collect INR9.1 crore at the domestic box office.

Written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ marked the Bollywood debut of both Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane.

While the Bollywood film failed to impress the audience upon its original release, it gained attention in the following years for its music and emotional storyline along with Mawra Hocane’s performance in the lead role.

The film was re-released in India on February 7 and attracted a huge audience.

According to Indian media outlets, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ earned INR4.25 crore on the opening day, three times more than its original opening day collection.

The film collected INR5.25 crore on the second day, bringing the total collection to INR9.5 crore to surpass the original domestic collection in just 2 days.

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ also emerged as a winner in the box office clash with new releases such as ‘Loveyapa’ which collected INR2.35 crore and ‘Badass Ravikumar’ which earned INR3.15 crore at the domestic box office.

Reacting to the film’s performance on its re-release, Harshvardhan Rane said, “It is a very soothing feeling. This makes you believe in what Shah Rukh Khan sir said (in Om Shanti Om), ‘Agar sab thik na ho toh woh the end nahi hai, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.’ I could resonate with that dialogue after nine years of trying, failing, and still trying again. So, it is like a soothing ointment and justifies the dialogue that Farah ma’am had in the film.”

The film’s success on its re-release comes amid Mawra Hocane’s surprise marriage to actor Ameer Gilani days earlier.

Notably, Hocane and Gilani, who were class fellows and had known each other long before entering showbiz, announced their marriage earlier this week, with their first pictures as the newlyweds. “in the middle of chaos… I found you✨ BISMILLAH,” the Pakistan actress wrote in an Instagram post.