‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ star Harshvardhan Rane announces new romantic film

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has announced a new romantic film after garnering praise for his role in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ opposite Mawra Hocane.

The actor returned to the limelight after the 2016 romantic drama was re-released in theatres across India.

‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ smashed box office records as it earned more than double of original collection within days.

Following the success of the film, Harshvardhan Rane expressed his wish to showcase his talent in other films.

The Bollywood actor has now announced his next project, titled ‘Deewaniyat.’

Rane took to Instagram to share the news with his fans on Valentine’s Day.

“Announcing Our Next: #Deewaniyat. A soul-stirring musical love story starring @harshvardhanrane, following the phenomenal success of the re-release of #SanamTeriKasam (sic),” he wrote in the Instagram post.

“I’m grateful to the audience for the overwhelming love they have given me for Sanam Teri Kasam. The power of a love story is eternal, and when I heard the madness, passion, and craziness of the role and script of Deewaniyat, I immediately chose it to be my next film,” Harshvardhan Rane said in a statement.

While Rane was confirmed as the male lead in the upcoming romantic film, reports said that the makers would announce the leading lady at a later date.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, ‘Deewaniyat’ is set to go on floors this year, with a release date set for the same year.

Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan are producing the upcoming romantic film under their banner Vikir Films.