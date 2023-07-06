Sand dune collapse kills eight children in Shangla 

SHANGLA: At least eight children were killed in a sand dune collapsed in Martung Khas, Shangla, ARY News reported.

As per details, the children were playing cricket when the sand dune collapsed. Initially, five children were declared dead and five others were buried under the sand.

However, the rescue declared eight children dead while one child is still under the sand dune.

Furthermore, a search operation is underway for the missing children.

Earlier, four children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in the Achro Thar area of Sindh’s Sanghar district.

According to rescue sources, the children who died in the ‘deadly house fire’ were siblings while their father sustained burn injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to the hospital for medical treatment.

In the tragic accident, household goods and several goats were also burnt.

In January, six of a family including children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Quetta.

The rescue sources confirmed the death of six people of a family including children in Quetta’s Satelite Town due to gas leakage.

The fire erupted as the family tried to on the heater to fight the cold weather but due to gas leakage the home exploded.