Sand mafia crushes 22-year-old youth to death with tractor

A tragic incident unfolded in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, where a 22-year-old youth named Upendra lost his life in a dispute with a tractor driver.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from the driver breaking a drainage pipe, prompting Upendra to protest against the damage caused.

The heart-wrenching event was captured on CCTV, revealing the shocking moment when the enraged tractor driver deliberately ran over Upendra with his vehicle.

The impact of the incident left Upendra severely injured, and he was swiftly rushed to RBM Hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts to save him, the young man tragically succumbed to his wounds, marking a devastating outcome of the confrontation.

This distressing incident sheds light on the volatile nature of disputes and the potentially dire consequences that can arise from conflicts.

The visual evidence captured by the CCTV footage serves as a somber reminder of the need for peaceful resolution and the avoidance of violence in our communities.