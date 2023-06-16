What ‘Bird Box’ creature actually looked like? Sandra Bullock sketches

Although it never made it to the final cut of ‘Bird Box’, Hollywood A-lister Sandra Bullock sketched the monster-like unseeable creature in the film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Netflix original, post-apocalyptic horror thriller, ‘Bird Box’ (2018) follows Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) as she tries to protect herself and two children from ‘entities which cause people who look at them to kill themselves’.

Although the final cut of the film never sees those deadly entities, the makers and Bullock once revealed that a scene was shot with an actual monster-like creature for a tangible feel, which was later deleted for being more funny than scary.

Eric Heisserer, who originally wrote the screenplay of ‘Bird Box’ without any physical entity, revealed, “There was a time when one of the producers was like, ‘No, you have to see something at some point’ and forced me to write essentially a nightmare sequence where Malorie experiences one in that house.”

Bullock chimed in to vividly detail the ‘horrific, baby-faced green man’ saying, “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me].”

“It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby,” she quipped.

Oscar-winning director Susanne Bier continued, “It so easily becomes funny. We actually shot that and spent a lot of energy on [it], but every time I saw it, I was like this is not going to be tense. It’s just going to be funny. At first, Sandy was like, ‘I don’t want to see it’ because she thought it was scary. Then it was like, ‘Don’t show it to me because [I’ll laugh]’. Every time I did it, I was like, ‘Shit, that’s a different film’.”

Heisserer explained, “Whatever those beings are, they tap into your deepest fear. Everybody’s deepest fear is going to be different from the other person. I think to suddenly take upon a concrete shape in order to illustrate that becomes weak. Where the conceit is really strong, then trying to illustrate it is kind of almost meaningless. So it would have been the wrong decision.”

After a limited theatrical release, ‘Bird Box’ started streaming worldwide on Netflix in December 2018. It opened to mixed reviews from critics but went on to become the most-watched title on Netflix within 28 days of release.

Its sequel ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ comes out on Netflix next month.

When Angelina Jolie narrowly escaped a bullet while shooting THIS film