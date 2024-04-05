Five children die after drinking water from borewell

SANGHAR: Five children of a family lost their lives after drinking contaminated water from borewell in Sanghar district of Sindh, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, Sanghar Deputy Commissioner said that the five children – aged between four to eight years – succumbed to poisoning after consuming water from a local hand pump in Sanghar.

The official said that they were shifted to the hospital with complaints of vomiting, fever and diarrhoea. However, the children lost their lives during treatment.

The victims have been identified as eight-year-old Mureed Bhatti, three-year-old Mumtaz, five-year-old Rashid Ali, four-year-old Sania, and four-year-old Zamira.

Following the incident, the deputy commissioner along with health authorities visited the village to conduct tests on the water.

Confirming the presence of toxic substances, the district health officer sealed the hand pump installed on agricultural land as a precautionary measure.