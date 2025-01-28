web analytics
Sanghar killings protest: Shazia Marri visits sit-in

TOP NEWS

SANGHAR: Pakistan People’s Party leader Shazia Marri visited a protest sit-in staged against Sunday killings of three persons in Jani Junejo village of Sanghar.

The family members of deceased have staged protest sit-in along with three coffins.

Marri, an MNA of Sanghar district visited the sit-in late night and assured all possible cooperation to the members of bereaved families. “I am on your side, lay the deceased to rest, the case will be registered according to your wish,” she assured protested.

Protesters refused to end the sit-in, till registration of the case against accused.

“I will talk with the chief minister and brief him all details of the incident,” Shazia Marri told the family members of the victims.

She remained with the protesters for over two hours and assured them of justice in killings incident.

Earlier, protesters staged sit-in at Mirpur Khas Chowk of Sanghar against triple murder in Jani Junejo village. The protesters burnt tyres and closed roads and exit and entry points of the city.

Local lawyers also protested against killings in Jani Junejo village, boycotted court proceedings and reached to the site of the sit-in to express their solidarity.

According to earlier reports three men were gunned down and 21 others were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups in Sanghar district’s village on Sunday.

