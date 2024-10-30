Sanghar: Man kills four family members in domestic dispute

SANGHAR: A man killed four members of family here in domestic dispute, citing police ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A man Lakhu Bheel opened fire during a family feud in Jhol police station jurisdiction in Sanghar district, and killed his brother, brother-in-law, sister and the sister-in-law, police officials said.

The accused fled from the crime scene after the incident and a search has been initiated to arrest him, according to police officials.

The deceased identified as Renjho Bheel, Darki, Kanga Bai and Radha Bai.

The dead bodies of victims have been shifted to local hospital to complete formalities, police added.

Recently four dead bodies, including three women and a young girl, found from an apartment of a residential building in Karachi’s Lea Market area.

The dead bodies with slit throats found at the 7th floor of Zainab Arcade near the Lea Market in Lyari.

“All four victims throats’ have been cut with a sharp-edged weapon,” police said. “There are also marks of torture on bodies,” according to police.

The victims have been identified as Aleena 13 years, Madeeha 18, Ayisha 19 and Shehnaz 51 years age.