Sanghar: Postmortem report confirms teacher's death in police custody

SANGHAR: The postmortem report of school headmaster Jam Aziz Jakhro, killed in Shahdadpur police custody, has confirmed the death of the teacher by physical torture.

“There are torture marks on the body of the deceased,” according to the report. “There were marks of severe torture on the legs of deceased”.

School headmaster Jam Aziz Jakhro died in police custody on November 11 last year.

The FIR was registered against four policemen including SHO Ghulam Shabbir Dalwani, in connection with the custodial death of school teacher at Shahdadpur police station in Sanghar district. SHO Ghulam Shabbir Dalwani was on interim bail in the case, has been absconding after the court cancelled his bail.

An FIR in the FIA, lodged by brothers of the deceased teacher, named SHO Ghulam Shabbir Dalwani and constables Gul Muhammad Zardari, Ali Lakho, Rafique Ahmed Ujjan, Muharram Ali Zardari, and Amanullah.

According to the FIR, medical examination confirmed that Jakhro sustained deliberate and sustained injuries, which proved fatal while he remained in police custody. The act constitutes custodial killing in violation of constitutional protections and statutory safeguards, punishable under The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022.

The FIA took over the inquiry following directions from Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate II, after the incident on November 10.