Sania Mirza shells out Boss Lady vibes: See viral pictures

Former Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza channelled major Boss Lady vibes in her latest pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday morning, Sania Mirza treated her more than 12 million followers with some new pictures from a recent outing.

Captioned simply with a couple of sun-related emojis and a yellow heart, the two-picture gallery sees the Tennis star in a cream-hued power set from a local brand, paired with a solid black bodysuit. She styled the look with small studs, neck chains and bracelets, while sporting subtle glam face makeup and a pulled-back sleek bun.

The now-viral snaps were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the Gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Mirza in the comments section.