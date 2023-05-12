‘Aap Shoaib Malik ko puchen…’: Sania Mirza claps back at journalist

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza hit back at a journalist who asked how she maintains a balance between her kid and career.

Amid the divorce speculations of Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, the former gave a befitting reply to media reporters mentioning the latter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a media interaction at a recent event, a journalist asked the Tennis star how she manages her kid and career at the same time, Mirza swiftly replied saying she does it the same way as her husband. The sportsperson also maintained that she will answer this question only after it will be asked to Malik.

“Jaise wo [Shoaib Malik] manage karte hain, waise main manage karti hu. Aap agar Shoaib Malik ko wo sawaal puchenge, to main bhi aapka jawaab de dungi,” Mirza said in a viral clip.

Shoaib Malik says he ‘misses’ wife Sania Mirza

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian tennis great retired from the sport earlier this year, playing her final match at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India, where she had kickstarted her career. She later mentored the women’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Premiere League, to help the players be mentally prepared for the games and to handle pressure.