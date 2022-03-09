Sania Mirza congratulates Shoaib Malik for “bottle washing”

Indo-Pak sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik often entertain their fans with humourous and funny tweets and responses. Sania recently called Malik “over” in response to his video.

In a recent occurrence, Sania Mirza was seen teasing Malik after he uploaded a video of him washing a bottle on Twitter.

In the tweet, Malik shared a video washing a bottle and captioned it with “Make sure you love, respect & support the women in your life in every manner. May it be your mother, sister, wife or daughter… #HappyWomensDay ❤

– Make sure you love, respect & support the women in your life in every manner. May it be your mother, sister, wife or daughter… #HappyWomensDay ❤ pic.twitter.com/Mng6LWD7d6 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 8, 2022

To the bottle washing video of Malik, Sania jokingly replied with, “Over karne ki aadat kab jaayengi.”

She also added that “Just kidding… congratulations on successful bottle washing .. Ps – can I have my t-shirt back pls

Over karne ki aadat kab jaayengi 😂🤷🏽‍♀️

Just kidding .. congratulations on successful bottle washing ..

Ps – can I have my t shirt back pls 🙄 https://t.co/VjcOFwLnVS — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 8, 2022

Sania previously had shared an interesting message for his husband on his 40th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

