Sania Mirza congratulates Shoaib Malik for “bottle washing”

Indo-Pak sports couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik often entertain their fans with humourous and funny tweets and responses. Sania recently called Malik “over” in response to his video. 

In a recent occurrence, Sania Mirza was seen teasing Malik after he uploaded a video of him washing a bottle on Twitter.

In the tweet, Malik shared a video washing a bottle and captioned it with “Make sure you love, respect & support the women in your life in every manner. May it be your mother, sister, wife or daughter… #HappyWomensDay ❤

To the bottle washing video of Malik, Sania jokingly replied with, “Over karne ki aadat kab jaayengi.”

She also added that “Just kidding… congratulations on successful bottle washing .. Ps – can I have my t-shirt back pls

Sania previously had shared an interesting message for his husband on his 40th birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

