Sania Mirza’s pictures with family are a winner

Former Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza won social media with her latest picture gallery of the family.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday morning, Sania Mirza treated more than 12 million of her followers with some new pictures of family, including her mother, sister Anam and the kids, Izhaan and Dua, from the first birthday celebration of her niece.

“We celebrated our little Dua’s birthday yesterday 🩷 the sweetest and the smiliest baby who lights up our home with laughter and pure love 💕 you are everything we ever wished for my little Dua .. Api Mumma’s little doll,” she wrote in the caption of the adorable four-picture gallery, filled with family love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The post was showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped warm compliments for the Tennis star and her family in the comments section.

For the unversed, Anam Mirza, the younger sister of Sania, is a fashion entrepreneur and is married to cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin, the son of former skipper of the Indian team, Mohammed Azharduddin. She has a daughter named Dua with him.

Meanwhile, Sania and Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and the couple has a son, Izhaan together.

Sania Mirza shells out Boss Lady vibes: See viral pictures