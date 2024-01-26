Sania Mirza shares first post after Shoaib Malik divorce confirmation

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza has shared her first post on Instagram since the confirmation of divorce from her ex-husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Less than a week after her family confirmed the speculated divorce of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, following the latter’s announcement of marriage with actor Sana Javed, the Tennis star has shared a fresh post on the social site Instagram.

With a single picture of herself, looking into the mirror, Mirza simply wrote, “Reflect,” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the post with likes, while a number of them extended their support to the sports celebrity via the comments section of the post.

For the unversed, her father, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies over the weekend that his daughter sought separation from Malik through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Hours later, the Mirza family issued an official statement on the matter confirming that the two were separated months ago and requested privacy for Mirza, at the sensitive period of her life.

Notably, Malik was married to Mirza, since 2010 and together, they share a son, Izhaan, 5.

‘When you’re in love, you’re not…’: Sania Mirza