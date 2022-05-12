Sania Mirza’s Instagram reel goes viral

Sania Mirza – the Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik – shared some comic reels on Instagram.

The Indian tennis star, Thursday, turned to her verified handle on the photo and video sharing site to publish a comic reel of herself mimicking a humorous script with a poker face.

“When you die, you don’t know you’re dead, it’s only difficult for everyone else. It’s the same when you’re stupid,” Mirza lip-synced in the clip captioned with “Just wishing for less stupid.”

The reel video received thousands of likes and several comments from her Instagram followers within a few hours.

Earlier she shared a reel reflecting on her two personalities. “My two personalities in seconds,” was written along the video which shows her ‘love and hate stares’.

The star athlete is rather active on her social media accounts, and frequently shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures on Instagram. She enjoys a huge following of over 9.2 mn followers on the social application.

Mirza often takes on online challenges as well that become trending. Her cricketer-husband is seen in many of them.

