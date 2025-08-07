Sania Mirza jumps on viral trend – Watch

Former Indian Tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza, has joined yet another viral reel trend, sharing her recreation on social media.

Sania Mirza has once again hopped onto a social media trend, and safe to say, the sportsperson did not disappoint netizens with her version of Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaye’, from the Bollywood hit ‘Taal’ (1999).

In the clip shared on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, with the caption, “Because cringe is the new cool,” Mirza is seen with her friends as they recreate the viral steps with their arms, while keeping poker straight faces.

The now-viral video has over 1.6 million views on the Gram and drew numerous likes and comments for the celebrity. “You look like you’re having sooooooooo much fun,” wrote her close friend and singer Ananya Birla, while another fan praised, “Cringe is looking cool on you.”

Notably, Mirza was previously married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The ex-couple shared their only son, Izhaan, in their 13-year-long marriage, before she sought separation from him through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).