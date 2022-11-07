Sania Mirza drops jaws with new pictures

The latest pictures of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are going viral across social media platforms.

The star player and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application and posted a series of her latest pictures on the feed.

“A girl should be two things : Who and what she wants – Coco Chanel,” she wrote in the caption of one of her picture galleries from the day, followed by black heart and lion emojis.

The viral pictures see Sania Mirza look stunning in a black bodycon midi dress paired with red pointed stilettos. The star player styled the look with a pair of shades, a complimenting smartwatch and stacked bracelets on her wrist.

Later, Mirza posted another two-picture gallery of her close-up shots from the day.

The stunning clicks were liked by thousands of her followers on the social platform, many of which also dropped lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments.

Have a glimpse at the comments section of the post.

The Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, in addition to viral online trends, featuring her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

