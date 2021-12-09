Sania Mirza’s latest video goes viral

Sania Mirza Malik, the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared a video of her dancing with sister Anam Mirza and is going viral.

The athlete took to the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram for posting the clip, that has millions of views, that sees her dancing with her sister to the song together forever.

Sania Mirza is seen wearing gharara with elaborate patchwork. She donned a pink dupatta and jewellery.

Her sister, on the other hand, was wearing a sharara with a dupatta. She is also wearing jewellery like her sister.

The tennis player frequently is a big fan base on social media platforms thanks to the videos and pictures that she uploads of herself with her family.

She shares videos of her taking online challenges with her husband on Instagram as well.

Earlier, the celebrity couple reenacted the “Mom, you are fat” video that was trending across social media.

She mimicked dialogues in which she asks the man, in this case it was Shoaib Malik, if he would love her if she was fat to which he replies in positive before drinking water from a bottle.

A child then says “Mom, you are fat” after which the cricketer fakes spitting out water.

