Sania Mirza shares picture with son Izhan, niece Dua

A heartwarming picture of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife and India tennis star Sania Mirza Malik with her son Izhaan and niece Dua is going viral.

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza welcomed her daugter Dua in August. The viral picture showed the tennis star and her son having a heartfelt moment with the baby.

Her latest social media post became a hit as millions of Instagram users wished the best to the trio.

Sania Mirza Malik continues to win hearts on the interactive platform to share her pictures and videos of herself, her family and her professional life.

Earlier, the image of the celebrity and her son having a heartfelt moment with each other on the visual-sharing platform. She said these moments get her through her tough times.

Moreover, the tennis star called him her world in a different picture.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in April 2010 in Hyderabad followed by a Valima reception in Sialkot, Pakistan. They welcomed their first child, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2019.

Moreover, the celebrity duo come up with funny and heartwarming Instagram posts which go viral. They congratulate each other on setting milestones with heartwarming messages.

Earlier, Sania Mirza Malik hinted at bidding farewell to the sport due citing fitness and personal reasons as an excuse.

