‘Mom Guilt is real’, says Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza feels the ‘mom guilt’ as she missed special days of son Izhaan’s life while playing in England.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Friday, Indian athlete and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, penned an emotional note, reflecting upon her ‘awful feeling’ of ‘mom guilt’ as she missed the nursery graduation of her only son, Izhaan Malik.

“I am playing in England (working) and my baby boy graduated today,” she noted in the text story on the photo and video sharing application. “I wasn’t a part of it and it was such an awful feeling. Unfortunately, we cannot be at two places at the same time. Mom guilt is real guys and it never stops.” “But it’s important to recognise it and forgive yourself because no matter what we do, a mother just doesn’t feel like she’s doing enough,” read her note further.

Concluding the note, Mirza-Malik penned, “I am so lucky to have a family and support system that still allows me to chase my dreams. Let’s be kind… to others and to ourselves too. So proud of my baby.”

It is pertinent to mention that her husband and cricketer earlier shared a picture with the toddler from the graduation. “My sonshine Izhaan graduated from his nursery, making baba super proud!” Malik wrote along with the now-viral picture.

“You are growing up so fast beta, may you succeed in everything. And I have got your back, always…”

The picture got thousands of likes while celebrities – including Saba Qamar, Ushna Shah, and others – couldn’t stop themselves from expressing their love for the little one.

Celebrity couple, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had welcomed their first and only child, Izhaan in October 2018.

