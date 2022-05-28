Sania Mirza’s latest Instagram reel goes viral

The latest Instagram reel by Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral Instagram reel, titled Balance Baby, is a collection of her pictures. It ends with a video of Sania Mirza drawing her face.

“I love a girl who can slay one day and look homeless the next,” the text read.

The short clip has thousands of likes and counting. Here’s what netizens had to say on the video.

“Very very beautiful lovely like you,” a netizen while another called her the queen of queens.

A third wrote, “Hamari pyari Sania ❤️. Love her for being her 👏”

Recently, Sania Mirza shared some comic reels on Instagram. She published a video that saw her mimicking a humorous script with a poker face.

“When you die, you don’t know you’re dead, it’s only difficult for everyone else. It’s the same when you’re stupid,” Mirza lip-synced in the clip captioned with “Just wishing for less stupid.”

The star athlete is rather active on her social media accounts, and frequently shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures on Instagram.

She enjoys a huge following of over 9.2 mn followers on the social application.

Sania Mirza often takes on online challenges as well that become trending. Her cricketer-husband is seen in many of them.

