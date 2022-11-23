Sania Mirza’s latest pictures go viral

The pictures of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife and India tennis star Sania Mirza Malik are going viral.

The 36-year-old shared the viral pictures of her in a pink kurta shalwar and high heel shoes on Instagram. Thousands of Instagram users liked the picture and wrote heartwarming comments.

She frequently takes to Instagram to update fans about her happenings via pictures and videos. Moreover, her husband and son Izhaan Mirza Malik appear in them too.

Earlier, the celebrity showed off her moves in a social media post.

It started with the celebrity dancing in the club with “I can’t dance but I can…” flashing on the snippet.

The later footage had her flaunting some hardcore workout in the gym, as she boasted, “I can do this.” The tune of the popular dance number ‘Kala Chashma’ played in the background of the video.

Retirement plans

In January, Sania Mirza had hinted at her retirement from the sport because of fitness reasons.

“I have decided this will be my last season. I’m taking it week by week”, she revealed in a press conference after the Wednesday match.

While speaking to the press on Wednesday, after her first-round loss in women’s doubles at the Australian Open, “Not sure if I can last the season, but I want to”, the tennis star expressed, “There are a few reasons for it. It is not as simple as ‘okay I’m not going to play’.”

“Traveling so much with him, I’m putting my three-year-old son at risk, that’s something I have to take into account,” the sportsperson further disclosed.

Reflecting on her health issues, Sania added, “I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I think my body is wearing down.

“My knee was really hurting today and I’m not saying that’s the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I’m getting older.”

