Sania Mirza’s latest video goes viral

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Malik showed her favourite spot of her house in her latest video that is going viral on social media.

The viral video on Instagram showed her climbing down the steps and roaming of the tennis court in the house.

“My favourite spot in the Mirza house! 🎾” the caption read.

Her social media post got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They posted their reactions with their comments.

A netizen called her the “bossy lady”. Another Instagram user said she’s an “evergreen beauty”.

A third user stated tennis player could recreate the Indian serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhu Bahu Thi intro.

The player shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures on the interactive platform. She also takes on the viral online challenges.

Sania Mirza currently stands at 23rd position with 3010 points in Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. She has three Grand Slam women’s doubles champion.

She teamed with former world number one single player Martina Hingis won Wimbledon and US open women’s doubles titles in 2015. They won the Australian Open women’s double tournament in 2016.

Sania Mirza tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in in April 2010. They are parents to son Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in October 2019.

