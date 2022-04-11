Sania Nishtar resigns as BISP chairperson

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Sania Nishtar on Monday tendered her resignation, ARY News reported.

Announcing the news of her resignation on Twitter, Sania Nishtar said it was a great privilege to serve the marginalised section of the society under the leadership of Imran Khan.

I have conveyed my resignation as Chairperson BISP. It has been a great privilege to serve the disadvantaged, whose lives I have always aspired to touch. Thank you @ImranKhanPTI for giving me the opportunity. It was an honor to serve the country under your leadership. — Senator Dr Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) April 11, 2022

In May 2019, Nishtar was appointed Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Nets for Prime Minister Imran Khan. In this role, she is leading the roll-out of Ehsaas, a pioneering multisectoral poverty alleviation and welfare programme for Pakistan which encompasses over 130 policies.

Previously, Nishtar served as Federal Minister in the Government of Pakistan of Prime Minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso during the 2013 caretaker government, in charge of Science and Technology, Education and Trainings and Information Technology and Telcom. She also had responsibility as focal person for health.

