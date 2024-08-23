Major Sania Safdar gets UN Gender Award

RAWALPINDI: Major Sania Safdar of Pakistan Army has received the United Nations (UN) Gender Award in Cyprus.

She is the first woman in the United Nations peacekeeping mission to be awarded this honour.

This is in recognition of her efforts to promote UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security. Major Sania’s achievement is a testament to Pakistan Army’s commitment to maintaining high standards and promoting gender equality.

In Cyprus, Major Safdar is currently serving as the Mission’s Force Signal Officer and one of the UNFICYP’s military gender focal points. Her primary tasks involve overseeing communication systems and promoting gender equality within the military component.

Read more: Pakistan contributed 200,000 troops to UN peacekeeping mission: ISPR

Since her deployment last year, she proactively took charge of several initiatives to contribute to achieving this recognition by focusing on integrating the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda into military components of the mission’s work, the mission said.

As the mission’s force signal officer serving in the field technology section, she was also involved in strengthening the effectiveness of joint patrols by incorporating communication tools to enhance military operations on the ground while promoting gender representation in the military.