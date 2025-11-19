Sania Zehra case: Husband sentenced to death, in-laws get life term

MULTAN: The Additional District and Sessions Court in Multan has delivered its verdict in the Sania Zehra murder case, sentencing her husband to death and awarding life imprisonment to two other accused, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the court sentenced Ali Raza, the husband of Sania Zehra, to death in connection with her murder. The court also handed life imprisonment to her mother-in-law, Azra Parveen, and brother-in-law, Ali Haider, while imposing a Rs 500,000 fine on both. Three other accused in the case were acquitted.

Sania Zehra’s body was found hanging from a rope in her bedroom on 9 July 2024. Initially, authorities treated the death as a suicide, and her family buried her without a post-mortem.

Her father, Asad Abbas, had alleged that Ali Raza and his family were responsible for her death. The case drew widespread attention due to these allegations and the initial handling of the investigation.

Following the burial, local authorities obtained permission from the magistrate to exhume the grave. Samples were collected and sent to the Forensic Laboratory in Lahore for analysis.

According to the preliminary forensic report, there were no signs of physical assault, injury, or fracture, and the cause of death was confirmed as hanging. Police officials reiterated that the body showed no marks of violence, and the death occurred due to the rope.

The case had six individuals initially named as accused at New Multan Police Station, but after investigation, only three were convicted. The court’s verdict highlights the judiciary’s effort to resolve a case that had stirred public debate and media attention.

The family of Sania Zehra expressed mixed emotions following the verdict. While some welcomed the sentencing as justice for the young woman, others noted the importance of ensuring thorough investigations in such sensitive cases.