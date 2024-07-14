Sania Zehra Case: Forensic report reveals cause of death

MULTAN: The forensic report of the 20-year-old woman – whose body was found on July 09, hanging from a ceiling fan in her in-laws’ house – came to light, revealing details of her death, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The preliminary report of the incident has been sent to the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz and the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab police.

“The forensic report confirmed that the woman committed suicide,” police officials revealed.

The police spokesperson in a statement disclosed that that the post-mortem examination revealed no signs of violence or injuries on the woman’s body, adding that the woman lost her life due to suffocation from a rope.

“During the investigation, a thorough examination of the body has been conducted, with samples taken from various parts for detailed analysis but no fractures or any indications of assault were found,” the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the woman was found dead in her in-law’s house hanged with a ceiling fan on July 09.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased woman made serious allegations, claiming that her sudden death was not a suicide but an alleged murder, while accusing her husband of inhumane torture over a property dispute.