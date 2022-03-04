Saturday, March 5, 2022
Saniya Shamshad reveals secrets behind her beautiful pictures

Actor Saniya Shamshad Hussain admitted to her husband having taken an online photography course for taking her pictures.

The celebrity came as a guest on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan with husband Hidayath Syed and son Azlaan.


The show’s host Nida Yasir asks as to why her pictures turn out to be beautiful.

Saniya Shamshad said that Hidayath Syed is fond of taking pictures, adding that he likes to take images and has done an online photography course as well.

Saniya Shamshad Hussain went on to share that her husband helps her in figuring out which clothes and type of makeup suit her.

Zinda Dargor star is one of the most followed Pakistan celebrities on social media with millions of Instagram followers. The celebrity takes to the visuals-sharing social media platform for sharing family pictures along with those from photoshoots and projects.

She has proved her mettle in acting. Her performances in Rishtay Biktay Hain, Mein Adhuri, Zinda Dargor, Daraar and Maya were well received.

