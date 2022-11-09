Sanjana Ganesan gives savage response to troll asking how she married Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, gave a befitting reply to a social troll who took jibes on her looks regarding her marriage.

Sanjana Ganesan shared a picture of herself at the Adelaide cricket stadium on the picture and video-sharing application. She wrote that the weather there was beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

An Instagram user trolled her by asking, “Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho But Bumrah ko kaise pata liya (How did you woo him into marriage as you are not beautiful)?”

She did not take the comment well and responded with, “Aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya (and how do you manage to walk around with a face like that?)”

Netizens appreciated her comments and came up with funny comments.

Not only Jasprit bowls Yorkers in Bumrah family 😂😂 — Sarcastic Soul (@TolerableAtma) November 8, 2022

Ye yorker sidhe iske middle stump pr pada hai — Chad lnfe 𓃒 (@chad_lnfe) November 8, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that India will take on England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide. Should India qualify for the final, they will play arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The right-handed pacer has not been part of Rohit Sharma’s side in the T20 World Cup because of a back injury.

