Sanjana Sanghi slammed for slapping a man eight times

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi landed herself in controversy for an advertisement that saw her slapping a man eight times.

The ad, which aired back in 2020, showed a couple who could not decide which movie they should on the OTT platform Lionsgate Play. He asks her to decide which movie they should see.

Her character slapped him eight times. They decided they would watch the eighth show on OTT platform.

What a ridiculous advertisement that showing Sanjana Sanghi’s who’s promotes Violence against Men. Same girl told public on fake MeToo against SSR but in real life promoting toxic mentality through ads 🚫

Disgusting @sanjanasanghi96#ExpediteSSRJustice pic.twitter.com/0FSm9Isysl — Ʀ. ® (@its___jessica) December 11, 2020

Netizens blamed her for promoting domestic violence against men. The advertisement became one of the most controversial ones that year.

The 25-year-old started her Bollywood career with a minor role of Mandy Kaul in Filmfare Award-winner Rockstar.

She appeared as a student in Baar Baar Dekho. In 2017, she bagged the role of a younger version of Pakistani actor Saba Qamar’s character Meeta in Hindi Medium. She played Katty in Fukrey‘s sequel Fukrey Returns.

She then starred in Dil Bechara and short film Uljhe Hue as Kizie Basu and Rasika in 2020 and 2022.

Her latest project Rashtra Kavach Om, in which she will play Kavya Sharma, will release this year. Her films Dhak Dhak and Munjha, in which she plays the leading role of the same name, will release next year.

