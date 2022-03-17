Not Ranbir Kapoor but this star kid was first choice for ‘Saawariya’

Two of the Bollywood star kids, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their big-screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, and went on to become prominent names in the industry.

Bhansali is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Bollywood, and actors consider it a milestone to bag a project with him. Two of the Kapoor kids had the opportunity to get their first on-screen outing by the veteran.

However, what might come as a surprise to the audience, is that the Kapoor lad wasn’t the first choice for the romantic tale, and director Bhansali actually tried to rope in another celebrity son – Prateik Babbar – for the production.

For those unversed, Prateik is the only child of former actors Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. He revealed during a recent conversation with an Indian media portal that Bhansali approached his family during the casting of ‘Saawariya’ but he was in rehab.

“Actually I have a funny story. Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali was calling my house when I was 18 years old, when I was in rehab, for Saawariya,” he stated. “I was too young, I was in rehab so it couldn’t have worked out.”

The actor who later made his screen debut the following year with rom-com ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ mentioned that he wasn’t told about the opportunity by his grandparents until many years later.

“I never wanted to be an actor. I just stumbled into it and it became my calling,” he added. “Since both my folks were actors – and good actors. I wanted to be a rockstar at that time.”

Prateik in his career span has played notable roles in films like ‘Dhobi Ghat’, ‘Isaac’, ‘Mulk’, ‘Chhichhore’ among others. He will be next seen in Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon led ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

