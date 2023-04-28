Sanjay Leela Bhansali ecstatic as ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ wins 10 Filmfare awards

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was over the moon after his film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ won 10 awards at the Filmfare Awards.

The Alia Bhatt-starrer won big as it clinched the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Dialogue, Best Background Score, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and the Special RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent. The song ‘Dholida‘ from the movie won two awards – Best Choreography and the Special RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent, Janhvi Shrimankar awards.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, reacting to the wins, said it was a big moment for them as it feels their hard work paid off.

“It’s a great moment for us,” he said. “It’s a great day for us and I feel all our hard work has finally paid off. It’s a film we believed in and I’m very happy I made the film.

“I’m very happy Alia acted in the film and Ajay Devgn and all the other great actors who have acted in the film and all the technicians… it’s a very happy moment for all of us. We have worked all through the lockdown and COVID so it’s always special.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ earned INR129 crores at the domestic box office and INR209.77 crores globally.

