Sanjay Dutt marks the success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ with a special note

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt penned a special note following the mega-success of his latest release ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

Sanjay Dutt – who played the deadly villain ‘Adheera’ in Prashanth Neel’s action thriller – turned to social media on Saturday to share a heartfelt note following the record-breaking feat of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

“There will always be some films which will be more special than the others,” noted the ‘Luck’ actor.

“Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me,” he revealed further. “It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it.”

Furthermore, crediting the title’s director Prashanth Neel and the team of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ for the success, Dutt wrote, “This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me.”

“The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen.”

Concluding the writing, the 62-year-old Bollywood actor noted that “the film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that.”

“Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.”

Sanjay Dutt has been winning hearts ever since the release of the movie earlier this month for his yet another villainous character essayed to perfection.

On the work front, Dutt is gearing to bring an array of characters to life with films like ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Ghudchadi’, and ‘The Good Maharaja’ in his kitty for 2022.

