WATCH: The Bhootnii teaser starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy

The much-anticipated The Bhootnii teaser is finally unveiled, starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari.

The horror-action comedy, set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025, promises an exhilarating mix of spine-chilling horror and high-octane action.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii features an incredible cast, with Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role, alongside Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari, bringing their charm and skill to the screen.

The film is set to deliver a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and thrilling moments, combining supernatural horror with intense action sequences that promise a unique cinematic experience.

Building anticipation, the cast has already been teasing fans with playful social media banter, dropping cryptic hints about what’s to come.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt as co-producers, The Bhootnii is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of 2025.

Earlier it was reported that, Bollywood stars and real-life friends, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, who last featured together in AP Dhillon’s music video, are now all set to share the screen in a Hollywood film.

After co-starring in multiple Bollywood movies and also co-hosting a season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are now taking their off-screen bond and chemistry to Hollywood, featuring together in a thriller flick for cameo appearances, reported Indian media.

According to the details, the two Bollywood superstars will share the screen space in the pivotal sequences of a Hollywood thriller and they’ve begun shooting for the same in Saudi Arabia.

“Salman and Sanjay are widely recognized, especially in the Middle East. Their scenes have been crafted to leave an impact,” an insider was quoted saying.

More details about the project’s title, plot and the main star cast have been kept under the wrap due to strict NDAs (nondisclosure agreements).

Notably, Khan and Dutt have previously co-starred in films like ‘Chal Mere Bhai’ and ‘Saajan’, as well as a joint special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om‘ title song.