Sanjay Dutt’s sister disapproves of his Ranbir Kapoor-led biopic ‘Sanju’

Indian politician and sister of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Priya, does not approve of his biopic ‘Sanju’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and believes that it became somewhat of a ‘caricature’ rather than a tribute.

In a new interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, former Member of Parliament Priya Dutt expressed her disappointment with her brother’s biopic ‘Sanju’ and opined that the title cannot be justified as a biopic, as it didn’t capture the complexities of Sanjay’s life.

“I felt that the movie didn’t do justice to, I think, even my mum in the film, or my father. There is a lot that could have been worked on. There was a lot,” she said. “Even the relationship between the father and son, the way it was – I think a lot more could have been shown.”

When asked if she conveyed her feelings to the makers, Priya maintained, “I was tempted… But I think they had a different concept in mind. I didn’t call him. Their focus was just Sanju, of course, which I get that – and his life.”

“It became a bit of a caricature. Maybe they had to amalgamate too many characters. It’s not what I expected it to be,” she added. “I think it was more entertainment…”

“I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it. He played Sanju very well. But yeah, I feel it wasn’t really a biopic. It was a film, very entertaining, and included only certain aspects of his life. The intensity was missing,” she concluded.

Co-written and directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’ starred Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, while the ensemble supporting cast of the film also featured Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Jim Sarbh among others.

The title opened to positive reviews from critics in 2018, and also registered the highest Box Office opening of the year in India.