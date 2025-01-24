Sanjay Dutt to reunite with Mahesh Manjrekar for Vaastav sequel

Rumors suggest that fame Indian director and actor Mahesh Manjrekar and actor Sanjay Dutt are teaming up once again for the much-awaited Vaastav 2, the sequel to the iconic 1999 gangster film Vaastav: The Reality.

Mahesh Manjrekar has cooked up a fresh story that captures the essence of “Vaastav” while charting its own path. It’s not just a simple continuation; it’s a franchise film that builds on the legacy of the original. Sanjay Dutt is incredibly excited to step back into the shoes of Raghu, the character that defined his career.

“Vaastav 2” will feature two leading men. While Sanjay Dutt will reprise his iconic role, the filmmakers are actively searching for a young, talented actor to play the other protagonist. The team is aiming for a top-tier star to join the project.

Producer Subhash Kale is on board, and the goal is to start filming “Vaastav 2” by the end of 2025. The script is currently being developed, and the casting process for the second lead will begin once it’s finalised.

“Vaastav 2” has the potential to be a blockbuster. The makers are aiming for a powerful and impactful gangster drama with the same intensity and raw emotion that made “Vaastav” a cult classic.

This reunion between Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar is a dream come true for fans. Their previous collaborations, like “Kurukshetra,” “Hathyar,” and “Viruddh,” have always been special. “Vaastav 2” promises to be another unforgettable cinematic experience.

Vaastav: The Reality (1999) is a gritty Indian gangster drama directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, featuring Sanjay Dutt in a powerful role.

The film tells the story of a man Raghu, who unintentionally becomes involved in the criminal underworld, grappling with violence, betrayal, and guilt. Its raw portrayal of crime and its consequences made it a groundbreaking hit, with Sanjay Dutt’s performance widely praised as iconic.