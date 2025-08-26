Sanjay Dutt’s daughter calls out ‘toxic’ family dynamics in viral Instagram note

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala Dutt, has sparked intense discussion online after sharing a strong message on Instagram that many interpret as a response to strained family relationships.

The post, which quickly grabbed attention and went viral, focused on emotional boundaries within families and prioritising mental health over maintaining appearances.

Trishala Dutt spoke about how family ties should not give anyone the right to mistreat or manipulate others, stressing that protecting one’s peace is more important than preserving an image.

The note underlined that individuals have the right to go low-contact or no-contact with relatives if needed.

This candid post comes just days after Trishala Dutt publicly wished Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, leading to speculation about the timing of her remarks.

While she did not mention anyone by name, many believe the statement hints at deeper family issues.

Sanjay Dutt, who has often spoken about his parenting approach, previously stated he would not support Trishala Dutt in joining films, suggesting she pursue other career options like forensic science.

In earlier interviews, Sanjay Dutt said acting was not encouraged within the Dutt family, reflecting his father’s values.

Despite this, Trishala Dutt has maintained that her life choices will be based on what makes her happy, marking a clear difference in outlook.

Also Read: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja’s daughter breaks silence on their divorce

The dynamic between Sanjay Dutt and his daughter has long been a topic of public curiosity, and this latest post has reignited conversations about family expectations and individual freedom.

Sanjay Dutt shares Trishala Dutt with his late first wife, actress Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 after battling cancer.

In other news, actor Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood star Govinda, has finally spoken up on the reports of her mother Sunita Ahuja filing for divorce, on grounds of adultery and cruelty.

Days after reports from Indian media suggested that celebrity wife Sunita Ahuja, who has been married to Govinda since 1987 and shares two children with him, has filed for divorce from the ‘Hero No. 1’ actor, after 38 years of togetherness, their daughter Tina has refuted the speculations, saying, “It’s all rumours.”