Sanjay Manjrekar calls India’s no-handshake policy ‘silly’

MUMBAI: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has criticised India’s no-handshake policy against Pakistan, describing it as a “silly thing” and against the spirit of the game.

Since the Asia Cup 2025, India refrained from exchanging post-match handshakes with Pakistan across men’s and women’s age-group levels.

With another high-profile India-Pakistan clash scheduled today in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, debate has resurfaced over whether Indian players will continue the policy.

Manjrekar termed the stance inappropriate and urged clarity in approach.

“This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” he wrote on his X.

At the pre-match press conference, India captain Suryakumar Yadav downplayed questions regarding the handshake issue, choosing not to elaborate.

“Wait for 24 hours. Eat well, sleep well, we will see tomorrow,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha emphasised that cricket should be played in the right spirit and indicated his team’s willingness to follow tradition.

“Cricket should be played in the right spirit. My personal opinion may not matter, but cricket should be played the way it has always been played. It’s up to them to decide what to do,” Agha said.