Sanjay Manjrekar warns Pakistan ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has warned Pakistan cricket team ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 clash against India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 9.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar claimed India has a batting unit than Pakistan to dominate tricky pitch conditions.

“If the pitch stays the same like Sri Lanka vs South Africa, it would benefit India more. They can easily beat Pakistan because Indian batters have the technique to survive. Ones and twos are Virat Kohli’s game. In such conditions, Pakistani batters struggle a bit.”

“It is a very, very slow outfield. And you can see every time the ball pitches into the outfield, the sand sort of bursts through. So there’s a lot of sand base there. So yeah, I think there is some work for the ICC to do,” he concluded.

Manjrekar pointed out that Pakistan also lacking proper profiles in their bowling unit to pose a significant threat to India’s World-class batting unit.

“Pakistan’s bowling is also not like-hit the deck, good length. Haris Rauf might do that otherwise pace and swing as Arshdeep does, similarly, Shaheen Afridi will bowl. If there’s the same pitch, India’s work will only get easier because batting will counter that challenge much better.”

The archrivals are set to face each other in the highly-anticipated match on June 9 in New York.