Sanjrani proposes establishment of martyrs’ memorials in fed, pro capitals

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has written a letter to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, proposing the establishment of memorials of national martyrs in the federal and provincial capitals, ARY News reported on Monday.

“It is our responsibility to keep our martyrs alive in the hearts of the people, especially the young generation … we owe peace and order in our country to these martyrs,” the acting president said in his letter to the prime minister.

In the letter, Sadiq Sanjrani noted that photographs of martyrs should also be placed at airports, government buildings, schools, major highways, and railway stations “which will help visitors understand that as a nation we revere our heroes”.

He said this will also keep alive, the spirit of continuing the mission of martyrs, in the hearts of our young generation. Sanjrani hoped that the Prime Minister will issue directives in this regard soon.