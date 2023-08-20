SAPM, EU envoy discuss economic ties, regional security

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, Jawad Sohrab Malik, met with EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kiosks to discuss improving Pak-EU economic ties, regional security, GSP+ benefits for sustainable development and aiding Overseas Pakistanis in the European Union.

In a tweet, Malik expressed joy in welcoming EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka to his residence.

Malik mentioned, having an amicable conversation about various matters, encompassing economic relations between Pakistan and the EU, we shared aspirations for regional security and stability cooperation.

He stated that Pakistan receives a distinct incentive through the EU’s GSP+ program to encourage sustainable development and good governance. A committed effort is underway to formulate a sturdy and lasting solution to tackle the challenges faced by Overseas Pakistanis in the EU.

— Jawad Sohrab (@JawadSohrab) August 20, 2023

Jawad Sohrab was designated as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis in the interim cabinet led by Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.