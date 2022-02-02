SAPM Musaddiq Abbasi gets briefing on Shehbaz, Tarin cases: sources

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on Accountability Brigadier (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi on Wednesday reviewed high profile money laundering cases, citing sources, ARY News reported.

SAPM Abbasi visited Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Office Lahore.

Well-informed sources said Director Zone-1, Dr Muhammad Rizwan briefed the newly appointed SAPM on the high profile money laundering cases including Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

On January 26, the federal government appointed the former director-general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Brigadier (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior.

The Cabinet Division issued notification of the appointment of Musaddiq Abbasi as advisor on accountability and interior with immediate effect.

On Jan 24, advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability and interior Shahzad Akbar stepped down from his post. Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, he announced that he has resigned as the PM’s aide.

