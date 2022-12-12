SAPM Tariq Fatemi gets portfolio after eight months

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Fatemi has been appointed as the special assistant coordinator after eight months, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the notification, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Tariq Fatemi as the special assistant coordinator after eight months and his position will be equal to the state Minister.

It is pertinent to note here that, Tariq Fatemi was appointed as Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs in April and a few hours later, he was removed from the appointed portfolio.

However, it is worth noting here, he has not been removed as SAPM and only his portfolio of foreign affairs was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that earlier, Fatemi was removed over reservations from the PPP as the party suggested that the government should avoid making controversial appointments.

Secretary General PPP Nayyar Bukhari said that appointment of Tariq Fatemi could hurt the coalition government. “The allies should have been taken into confidence over the appointment of Fatemi,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Fatemi had served as the SAPM on foreign affairs during the previous PML-N government under Nawaz but was removed in 2017 for his alleged role in ‘Dawn leaks’.

The Prime Minister’s Office had initially rejected the story, but the military had mounted pressure to demand a probe into the matter to determine those involved in disclosing the details of the meeting, which it said was related to the country’s national security.

