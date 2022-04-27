Saqib Nisar has an advice for Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former chief justice Saqib Nisar met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Lahore residence on Wednesday.

They deliberated the judiciary’s role vis-à-vis the ongoing political crisis and constitutional matters among other issues.

Talking to ARY News following the meeting, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar lauded the country’s judiciary for doing “great work”.

He said he asked the former prime minister to not criticise the judiciary.

The country’s former top adjudicator said he also discussed the constitutional crisis in Punjab, as well as the issue of the oath-taking of the newly elected Punjab chief minister with Khan.

Addressing PTI workers’ convention in Lahore earlier today, Imran Khan said that his party will observe Ramadan 27 (a possible Shab-e-Qadr) as “Shab-e-Dua” (Night of Prayers) and urged all Pakistanis to join PTI’s Shab-e-Dua for the “real freedom of Pakistan”.

He also asked party representatives to launch a public campaign at Union Councils level in their constituencies for preparations regarding the party’s Islamabad march. “I want 2 million people to reach Islamabad on my call,” he added.

