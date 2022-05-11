Saqib Nisar has ‘no social media account’

LAHORE: Former chief justice Saqib Nisar clarified on Wednesday that he has no social media account.

He in a statement said that he has no account on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. “Fake social media accounts are being run in my name,” he maintained.

Saqib Nisar said he has complained to Twitter about one such account, vowing legal action against those running fake social media accounts in his name.

The former top adjudicator of the country made headlines last month when he met former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore. The two deliberated the judiciary’s role vis-à-vis the ongoing political crisis and constitutional matters among other issues.

Talking to ARY News following the meeting, Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar had said that he advised the former prime minister to not criticise the judiciary in his speeches at public rallies.

